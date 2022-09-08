Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

The Department of Social Services (DSS) now offers assistance to Mecklenburg County individuals who are having problems paying their summer cooling expenses.

According to officials, the year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that offers assistance to people and families who are dealing with a crisis involving their heating or cooling system, a medical emergency that poses a threat to their life or well-being, and a final notice or past-due utility bill.

According to a news release, help is offered all year long or until funds run out.

To qualify, a household must meet the following requirements:

At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident.

Income below 150% of the federal poverty limit.

Be responsible for energy bills.

Households must be in a cooling or heating-related emergency.

To apply:

Visit AllAccess.MeckNC.gov for more information and to apply online.

Call 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application.

