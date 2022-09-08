HomeLocal

Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

The Department of Social Services (DSS) now offers assistance to Mecklenburg County individuals who are having problems paying their summer cooling expenses.

According to officials, the year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that offers assistance to people and families who are dealing with a crisis involving their heating or cooling system, a medical emergency that poses a threat to their life or well-being, and a final notice or past-due utility bill.

According to a news release, help is offered all year long or until funds run out.

To qualify, a household must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one eligible U.S. citizen or legal resident.
  • Income below 150% of the federal poverty limit.
  • Be responsible for energy bills.
  • Households must be in a cooling or heating-related emergency.

To apply:

  • Visit AllAccess.MeckNC.gov for more information and to apply online.
  • Call 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application.

Read the full story here.

