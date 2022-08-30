CMS Releases Plan on Preventing Spread of Monkeypox

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) district has unveiled a comprehensive plan on how it would attempt to prevent the spread of monkeypox as the 2022–23 academic year is already in full gear.

Anyone can contract monkeypox by coming into intimate contact with an infected person, frequently skin to skin.

Children eight years old or younger, children or adults with impaired immune systems, people with skin disorders, and pregnant women are at increased risk of the illness.

There has only been one incidence of monkeypox reported in Mecklenburg County’s pediatric population, indicating that there is little risk for students.

CMS advises staff and students to refrain from sharing food, drink, utensils, and clothing to reduce risk.

CMS is asking that students or staff members awaiting an appointment or results for Monkeypox:

Stay home until their appointment or test results are confirmed

Stay isolated until they are released by their physician or the health department’s order.

Any notifications must maintain confidentiality by state and federal laws. Official Mecklenburg County Public Health (MCPH) notifications must be approved by MCPH.

