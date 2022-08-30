CMS Opens Two New Schools on Monday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As thousands of students went back to school on Monday, some walked into brand new school buildings.

Shamrock Gardens Elementary, Landsdowne Elementary, and West Charlotte High School reopened on Monday.

The new Shamrock Gardens Elementary School features a larger cafeteria, 45 classrooms, and 21st-century learning environments with an improved security entryway, green areas, and a tier-set reading nook. Unlike the previous open campus, the new West Charlotte High School facility includes 100 classrooms and is one structure.

There are still some teacher openings, but numerous guest teachers are prepared to fill them, according to the school’s new principal, Orlando Robinson.

CMS also opened two new schools, Mint Hill Elementary and Palisades High School.

