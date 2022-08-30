Charlotte Schools Facing Bus Driver Shortage

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Due to a driver shortage, some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students may have to wait longer to board the bus.

According to The Charlotte Observer, CMS has 45 bus driver openings with 30 drivers in the pipeline starting training this week.

According to WBTV in Charlotte, some drivers are currently taking on additional routes to guarantee that all students get a ride to school.

The shortage of drivers in the Charlotte metropolitan area and elsewhere fits with a general trend of labor shortages across the nation. Around 88 percent of school districts are affected by staffing issues brought on by retirements, pay, and drivers’ demands for better working conditions, according to HopSkipDrive, a national provider of school rides.

Most people with a valid driver’s license, a clean driving record, and prior work experience can apply to be bus drivers.

