Rain, Rain Go Away! Charlotte Gets More Rain Than Seattle

Lately, it seems like it’s always raining in Charlotte.

When you think of the rainiest city, your first thought is probably Seattle. While you’re correct that Seattle gets a lot of rain, believe it or not, Charlotte receives more rain than Seattle, Washington.

Charlotte receives more inches of rain, but Seattle has more rainy days.

“It seems like it’s been rainier here in Charlotte. Most of that is because we are just in that summertime pattern,” said meteorologist Brittany Van Voorhees.

According to the National Weather Service, Seattle’s average annual rainfall is 37.18 inches, and Charlotte’s is 41.63 inches.

Van Voorhees says that while Seattle sees an average of 152 days of rain, Charlotte only sees about 105 days.

