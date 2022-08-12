CLOSE
Looking for something fun or new to do this weekend?
Here are some things happening in the Charlotte area:
Friday, August 12, 2022
-
Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck Competition
- 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- FREE
- 1600 West Trade Street
-
CLTFREESKATE — pop-up roller skating rink
- 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm
- $0-30.00
- Victoria Yards
-
Davidson College Fall Fan Fest
- 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
- FREE
- Richardson Stadium, Davidson College
-
Friday Night at Camp North End
- 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- FREE
- Camp North End
Saturday, August 13, 2022
-
Queen City Comedy Experience
- $10.00-15.00
- Various locations
-
CLTFREESKATE — pop-up roller skating rink
- 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm
- $0-30.00
- Victoria Yards
Sunday, August 14, 2022
-
Sangria Sunday at Pinhouse: 75¢/ounce Sangria, and half-price bowling
- 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
- Pinhouse
-
Classic Black Cinema Series: Abby
- 2:00 pm
- $9.00
- Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture
-
Sunday FunDay Free Lunch
- 12:00 pm
- FREE
- NoDa Company Store
Things To Do In The Charlotte Area This Weekend was originally published on 1053rnb.com