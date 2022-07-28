CMS Looking for More Teachers: Here’s How to Apply

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you’ve ever thought of teaching in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, now is the time to apply.

In the beginning of this month, CMS had 441 teacher openings, which is more than triple the number from last year, according to the Charlotte Observer.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is currently a shortage of instructors by the hundreds of thousands.

“The pool of certified teachers is dangerously shallow, but we are cautiously optimistic about closing the vacancy gap for the upcoming school year,” said Christine Pejot, CMS chief human resources officer, to the Charlotte Observer.

All CMS teachers are required to be licensed by the state, according to the CMS. Prospective teachers must have a bachelor’s degree and completed coursework relevant to the license they wish to obtain, CMS said.

To apply, visit the careers page on the CMS website.

For more information on teaching requirements, read the full story here.