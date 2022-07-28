Applications for CMS Free Or Reduced-Priced Lunch Open August 1st

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

School is back in session for many students next month.

Parents looking to apply for free or reduced school lunch through Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools can do so beginning August 1st.

CMS will return to its previous online meal application process following the end of federal waivers instituted during the pandemic.

To find out if your CMS student qualifies for free or reduced lunch, guardians must submit a meal application with School Nutrition Services. Applications will open on August 1st.

The submission may also allow qualified students to have discounted fees for college applications, pay-to-play athletics, and SAT and ACT tests.

