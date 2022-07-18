American Cancer Society to Host Taste of Charlotte in September

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The American Cancer Society of Western North Carolina and South Carolina will present its annual Taste of Charlotte by Harris Teeter.

The event will head at Le Meridien Charlotte on September 24th. The reception and live auction preview will start at 6 p.m., and the culinary experience will begin at 7 p.m.

Related Stories Juvenile Charged With Arson of Black Church in York County

The Taste of Charlotte gala will host an evening of culinary, courtesy of celebrity Chef David Burke and Charlotte Chef Lisa Brooks. Regional chefs will also be featured in the event.

“I am thrilled to create a delectable course for Taste of Hope Charlotte guests,” said Chef David Burke. “We may have a twist on okra that will be memorable.”

Brooks has appeared in several Food Network shows, including Chopped and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Read the full story here.