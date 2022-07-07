Early Voting Begins in Charlotte Ahead of July General Election

CLOSE
Early voters in Charlotte can now make their way to the polls.
Early voting began Thursday for the municipal general election held on July 26. The election will determine Charlotte’s next mayor and city council members.
There are 13 early voting sites set up across the city. Residents can register and vote at the polls on the same day.
Those looking to vote early can do so at the following locations:
- Allegra Westbrooks Library-Beatties Ford
- Ballantyne Area: Community House Middle School
- Bette Rae Thomas Rec Center
- Eastway Regional Rec Center
- Hal Marshall Annex
- Independence Library
- Marion Diehl Rec Center
- Myers Park High School
- South Charlotte Area: Carmel Commons
- Southpark Library
- Steele Creek Area: TapHaus 49
- University Area: Former Kohl’s
- West Blvd Library