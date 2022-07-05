Children Can Watch Movies for Cheap at Cinemas in the Charlotte Area

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This summer, treat your children to a trip to the movies at little cost.

Some movie theaters in the Charlotte area offer summer movie programs for kids that won’t break the bank or your budget.

Here are some movie programs for children in the area:

Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas Kids Summer Movie Series Location: 5336 Docia Crossing, Charlotte

Every Tuesday and Thursday, from June 7th to August 9th, 2022

Price: $1.50 for kids, $2 for adults

Schedule: July 5th and 7th: Paw Patrol July 12th and 14th: Clifford the Big Red Dog July 19th and 21st: Penguins of Madagascar July 26th and 28th: Shrek August 2nd and 4th: Puss in Boots

Regal Entertainment Group’s Summer Movie Express Location: Regal Starlight, 11240 US Hwy 29, Charlotte Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen, 7824 Rea Road, Charlotte Regal Franklin Square, 3778 East Franklin Blvd, Gastonia

Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 14th to August 24th, 2022

Price: $2

Schedule based on location Cinemark Summer Movie Clubhouse Location: Cinemark Tinseltown 14 in Salisbury

10 a.m. from June 15th to August 3rd on Wednesdays

Price: $1.50

Schedule: July 6th: Sing 2 July 13th: Paw Patrol July 20th: Tom & Jerry July 27th: Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway August 3rd: Clifford



