Mecklenburg County Moves Back to Green as COVID Numbers Improve

After weeks of increasing COVID-19 cases, Mecklenburg County is finally beginning to see some relief.

Mecklenburg County moved back to code green, or low-level exposure, right before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by the number of new cases, hospital beds used, and hospital admissions.

Mecklenburg previously went into code yellow or medium exposure in early June.

Mecklenburg County Public Health reported 5,694 COVID cases for the June 10-23 period, a 6% decrease from the previous 2-week period.

While the county is now in code green, people at risk of serious illness are still encouraged to proceed with caution.

