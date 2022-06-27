Kirk Franklin Passes Baton – And Win – To Mav City At BET Awards

Kirk Franklin and rapper Lil Baby won the Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award at last night’s BET Awards for their collaboration We Win on the soundtrack for Space Jam: A New Legacy. Franklin shared that he has won the award five times before – holding the record in this category – and felt it necessary and appropriate to pass the baton to Maverick City Music, whose members were standing with him on the stage. Naming them the next generation of gospel music, he gave them the trophy.