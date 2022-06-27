Krispy Kreme Introduces Original Glazed Flavored Ice Cream To Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Krispy Kreme is now offering soft-serve ice cream to fans in the Charlotte area and 9 other U.S. markets.According to a news release, the “innovative rich and creamy lineup” includes seven shakes, hand-spun and flavored like Krispy Kreme’s fan-favorite doughnuts, led by the Original Glazed.

In addition, fans can enjoy three flavors of Original Glazed Soft Serve offered in cups and waffle cones that are handmade with Krispy Kreme’s proprietary doughnut mix and Original Glaze flavor. Even the toppings and inclusions are “original,” some made from dehydrated original glazed doughnuts. The original 10 markets celebrating the first day of summer with Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Soft Serve Ice Cream are: Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem in North Carolina; Greenville, S.C.; Norfolk and Newport News, Va.; Charleston, W.Va.; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee, and San Antonio, Texas. Krispy Kreme shops in Mobile and Southwest, Ala.; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Fla.; New Orleans; Branson, Mo.; and Wichita, Kan., will soon begin offering Original Glazed Soft Serve.