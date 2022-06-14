Rudy Giuliani Cites White Nationalist Nick Fuentes To Lie That Antifa Started The Capitol Riots

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, it’s hard to tell whether Rudy Giuliani believes his own nonsense or if he’s so used to lying through the rust-stained, termite-infested woodchipper scraps that are his teeth that he just doesn’t have any grasp on reality anymore.

As many of you know, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot hearings are underway and the former NYC mayor who I still can’t believe was allowed to be a Masked Singer contestant is spending this time doing the thing that inspired the riot in the first place: Giuliani is just saying things backed by zero evidence and trusting his faithful followers to take it at face value.

And he’s even citing a self-proclaimed white nationalist in doing so.

First, let’s start with the fact that because white conservatives only believe in taking personal responsibility when it comes to denying systemic racism and forcing women to give birth to children they don’t want, the MAGA minions are still claiming, with zero evidence, that Antifa members dressed as Trump supporters were really the ones committing the acts of violence during Caucasity Coup 2021. And, of course, Giuliani has been parroting this lie.

From Mediaite:

Giuliani plays a clip that appears to be from the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, in which an unidentified man says, “We love the police but a few Antifa dressed up as Trump supporters.” In the full clip, the man accuses Antifa as being the members of the riot who break into the U.S. Capitol.

Giuliani then says, “I believe the gentleman’s name is Nick Fuentes, or Nick Foones [sic] and he makes the point that of the obvious point that this was something that was put together by the ‘left movement.’”

So, Giuliani is hinging his argument on the words of some random MAGA rube who is also making claims without citing evidence and Nick Fuentes. NICK FUENTES!

Fuentes is a loud and proud white nationalist and a leader of what he and a bunch of fellow white nationalists call the Groyper Army, which “seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. He’s also expressed support for Russia and its deadly invasion of Ukraine.

In other news, during his testimony to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 MAGA Melee, the second installment which aired Monday, Giuliani kept peddling the same voter fraud propaganda that caused the riot to begin with, according to Business Insider.

“They saw a big truck bringing in 100,000 ballots in garbage cans, in wastepaper baskets, in cardboard boxes, and in shopping baskets,” Giuliani claimed without evidence and without a clear indication of who “they” are. He also claimed that “every single one of them was for Biden.”

“And we can prove every single thing I just said. If you gave me the paper ballots, I could probably turn around each one of these states,” Giuliani added. “I’m absolutely convinced if you—if you let me examine each one of those ballots, I’d pull out enough that were fraudulent that it would shake the hell out of the country.”

In other words: “If you let me examine the ballots I can’t prove exist, I can then prove they do exist and that they’re fraudulent.”

It’s like he’s not even trying anymore.

SEE ALSO:

Video Shows ‘Drunk’ Rudy Giuliani Slurring Words In 9/11 Speech Weeks After Saying He’s ‘Not An Alcoholic’

From ‘Hero’ To Zero: Rudy Giuliani’s Stunning Fall Since The Sept. 11 Terror Attacks

Rudy Giuliani Cites White Nationalist Nick Fuentes To Lie That Antifa Started The Capitol Riots was originally published on newsone.com