Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

CMPD has partnered with Lowe’s in a program that is aimed at keeping first-time, low-level offenders out of the criminal justice system. The Youth Diversion program’s purpose is to offer qualified juveniles the opportunity to avoid prosecution in the court system. In eligible cases, both parent and juvenile will attend an 8-hour life skills class or Teen Court. The program is being offered to offenders ages 18-24, and also offers employment training and job opportunities.