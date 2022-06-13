Eeew! Charlotte Among Cities With Most Rats

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Orkin has long been recognized as a respected name in pest control. They have just released a report ranking the most rat-infested cities in America. Queen City residents may be surprised – and grossed out – that Charlotte made the list.

Ranking #42 on the list, Charlotte, like many cities fell victim to the period during COVID (September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021) when many restaurants were closed due to public opening restrictions. Orkin says those closures forced rats to find new food sources and new places to live – driving up overall number of rodent habitation.

