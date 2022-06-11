Charlotte Hornets Hire Golden State’s Kenny Atkinson as Head Coach

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets have found their new head coach.

After a seven-week search, the team has agreed to a four-year deal with Golden State assistant coach Kenny Atkinson. Atkinson will make the 12th head coach in the franchise’s history. He will replace James Borrego. Borrego was fired on April 22 with two years remaining on his contract.

Atkinson brings prior head coaching experience, formerly coaching the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets cut him loose in 2020, right before the suspension of the season due to the pandemic. He spent the 2020-21 season with the LA Clippers before joining Steve Kerr and Golden State this season.

Atkinson will be in charge of selecting his staff and deciding whether to keep Borrego’s former assistants.

