Martin Cast Reunites for First Time in 30 Years!

Three decades years later after making a generation laugh, the cast of Martin is back together for Martin: The Reunion on BET this month. Stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II take a step back into the show’s sets and look back at some of Martin‘s best moments, in a preview of the reunion episode. The series, which aired on Fox from 1992 to 1997 will feature guests Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight and Tommy Davidson as reunion guests.
In the reunion trailer, a bittersweet mention of Tommy Ford, who played Tommy Strawn on the series is featured. The actor died in 2016 at the age of 52 from a surgery complication.
Martin: The Reunion is scheduled to air June 16 on BET