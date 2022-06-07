Martin Cast Reunites for First Time in 30 Years!

Three decades years later after making a generation laugh, the cast of Martin is back together for Martin: The Reunion on BET this month. Stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II take a step back into the show’s sets and look back at some of Martin‘s best moments, in a preview of the reunion episode. The series, which aired on Fox from 1992 to 1997 will feature guests Snoop Dogg, Brian McKnight and Tommy Davidson as reunion guests.