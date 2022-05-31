Love and Basketball: O’Neal and Henderson Wed

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Source: Cassy Athena / Getty

Basketball Wives executive producer and star Shaunie O’Neal wed Houston Pastor Keion Henderson over the Memorial Day weekend. The couple tied the knot Saturday at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club surrounded by family and friends. Having just lost her father in February, O’Neal was unsure how she’d manage getting down the aisle, but her three sons – Shareef, Myles and Shaqir – supported her both physically and emotionally as they escorted her down the aisle, as Yolanda Adams sang. Basketball Wife stars Evelyn Lozada and Jackie Christie were among the celebrities in attendance.

O’Neal wore a custom gown by Jean Louis Sabajai. Pastor Henderson wore a cream tux by Dolce and Gabbana. Bishop TD Jakes officiated the nuptials.