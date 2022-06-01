Chef Greg Collier Takes On Airport Lounge Menu

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Greg Collier, chef/owner of Camp North End favorite Leah & Louise is adding executive chef of the Amex Centurion Lounge at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to his resume. The limited menu offerings at the private lounge that offers admission to platinum Amex card holders and others, will roll out the new menu May 31. The Centurion Lounge is on the upper level, between Concourse D and E.

The James Beard Award finalist hopes to expose travelers to southern cuisine that reaches beyond standard fried fare. The menu will feature items like french toast with golden raisin compote and black pepper whipped cream and Leah’s Cabbage – a roasted cabbage with andouille sausage and hot honey. Collier will learn his fate concerning the James Beard Award on June 13, but in the meantime continues building the Charlotte culinary scene through a number of projects he has in the works, including a modern seafood restaurant called Passage Seafood, set to open at Camp North End later this year.