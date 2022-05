Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

May 24th Birthdays

Patti Labelle, 78

Bob Dylan, 81

G Eazy, 33

Tommy Chong, 84 (Cheech and Chong, Rae Dawn Chong’s father)

John C. Reilly, 56 (Played Jerry Buss on Winning Time, Boogie Nights)

Heavy D would have been 55 (Rapper/Actor died in 2011)