CLT Happening This Weekend: Ayrsley Live On The Lawn

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Join in for the Spring concert series on the Ayrsley Event Lawn in front of Piedmont Social House Every Friday & Saturday in May. Live on the Lawn is free to attend and is family-friendly. Lawn games, food and drinks will be available. Guests can bring chairs and blankets or use outdoor chairs on the Event Lawn. Food & drinks available to order from Piedmont Social House. This weekends featured artist for 5/20 Reid Ferguson Duo 4 PM – 6 PM & The Parks Brothers 7 PM – 10 PM; then on 5/21 Wilder Things Than Us 2 PM – 5 PM & Kaska Sun 7 PM – 10 PM.