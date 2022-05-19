Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

CMS officials have released a new plan to fix eligibility issues at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The past few months have been difficult for some CMS high school football teams as they had their whole seasons tossed out due to eligibility problems. Issues arose due to some players not living within the district. Myers Park High School and West Charlotte High School had to forfeit their season.

“It wasn’t hidden that these kids moved here from California. It wasn’t hidden that they were living in the district,” said Bryan Crutcher, parent of Myers Park players.

CMS announced that they have a plan to tackle eligibility issues. Part of the plan includes meeting with parents and staff and program evaluations.

The post CMS to Tackle Athletics Eligibility Issues appeared first on 105.3 RnB.

