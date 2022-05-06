$1.5 Million Worth of CMS Technology Missing

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

More technology issued by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been reported missing. The district reported having approximately $1.5 million worth of iPads, Chromebooks, and mobile hot spots lost or stolen. Some were even taken to local pawn shops. Chromebooks account for the majority of the technology stolen. Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh responded to the reports stating that the district will “tighten up”.

Principals are working to track down the items and hold those responsible accountable. All parents and students sign a contract agreeing to pay for lost devices and possible replacement fees. Administrators believe the pandemic and changes in student home lives contributed to the missing technology. According to the district, the technology is almost worthless once it is reported lost or stolen due to a unique ID number that disables them. Read the full story here.

