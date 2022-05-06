Nonprofit Hoping to Improve Access to Care in Mecklenburg County

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There are evident racial disparities between the pregnancy outcomes of white women and the pregnancy outcomes of Black women. Black infants in Mecklenburg County are five times more likely to die in their first year than a white infant. A nonprofit organization is looking to change that.

Nurse-Family Partnership is a national program that primarily serves lower-income families with limited access to health care. Mecklenburg County has provided help and funding to the organization to bring affordable quality care and resources to families at higher risk of health disparities. The program is in partnership with Care Ring NC. Through the program, nurses regularly check in on the mother and children, guiding them and bringing them resources. Any mother who qualifies for Medicaid or food assistance also qualifies for the program. Read the full story here.

