Do The Most Important Things First | Ericaism

Erica Campbell: Well listen, guys, my life is back in full swing, the pandemic is over. My schedule is overwhelming and a lot yet again. And I’m trying to make sure that I manage that. So yesterday, I was processing and just writing all the things that have to do before this tour this weekend, this Mother’s Day Tour, super excited about that. And then my husband has another trip planned. But at the same time, Christian is going to prom, my two youngest now have activities. There’s still the church ministry. Trying to make sure that the “Rise Women,” which is our women’s ministry, make sure that’s all in order. So it’s a lot.

Needless to say, it’s a lot going on. And so I have to walk myself through steps that get me to a place of peace, but still to a place of push. Because peace doesn’t always mean just sitting down. It means mentally putting yourself in the space to do things in a healthy way that doesn’t have to be overwhelming. So what do I do first? I do what’s most important. I ask myself, Is this necessary? Is this for right now? Or Should this be next? Should I put this on a list for later? Have I learned to push but not to pressure myself that’s something else that I tried to push myself to be great. Yes, I have to do a lot because there’s a lot on my plate. But I don’t want to pressure myself and make implications against myself. If I don’t do everything on the list, because I can have five things on the list get three done really good, and that’s okay.

So make sure you’re not beating up yourself. And then make sure you get clear instructions from the Father on your rights and your less in your yeses and your no’s. Make sure that it is for the right reason that you’re not trying to prove anything to anybody is God getting the glory as your family is blessed? Is it financially beneficial and financially beneficial is subject to your piece because sometimes it is financially beneficial, but it will stress you out and overwhelm you because it’s just too much. So that can’t be number one when you’re trying to make decisions about what you need to do. And I go back to number one, which is to do what is most important. And these are just some of the things, the tips that I use for myself to balance people always asked me about balance. And one thing I always tell people is I wear a lot of hats, but I don’t wear them all the same day at the same time. I will look like a crazy person, right?

So I can’t have a microphone and a spatula in my hand trying to cook while I’m doing a concert so I don’t have to, you know, I mean like balance it out with being honest and realistic with yourself and then pray for the grace of God. One of the most comforting things that I ever experienced was hearing the voice of the Lord say you don’t have to do this alone. You’ll do it through my strength it gave me so much peace to get what I have to do done without losing my mind knowing that my family would be okay knowing that the blessings of the Lord make it rich in add no sorrow. And so it made me very grateful and allows me to balance out my life as best I can and leave the rest in the hands of Jesus knowing that if I say no to something it’s not the last opportunity it’ll come back around because I don’t ever want to sacrifice my peace for you know my ability to work and still have some joy about what I have to do and feel like a crazy person just doing too much I don’t want to do that because your work can really drive you crazy if you let it but you don’t have to let it.

Do The Most Important Things First | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com