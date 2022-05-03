Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley “Principles To Win BIG:” – Write Down The Specifics

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This week, Dr. Willie Jolley starts a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you win right now from his book “It Only Takes a Minute To Change Your Life.” Today’s principle is “Write Down The Specifics”

Dr. Willie Jolley: Today is step number two, which is to write it down to be specific. Be specific! A goal that is not written is just a wish and has no substance. And when you write your goal and are specific, you’re making a definitive statement that you are really serious about turning these dreams into realities. Don’t merely just say you want to be rich, be specific, what is rich, one person’s ceiling is another person’s floor. Hey, you must be specific. Scripture says Write the vision make it plain that he that reads we run the race, write your goals down, be specific about what you want to achieve, and start working on them today.

Log on to WinWithWillie.com for resources to help you win more and remember to make the most of each and every minute because your best is yet to come.

