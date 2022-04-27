CLOSE
Charlotte’s housing market is on fire. Sadly for buyers, this makes the journey to buying a bit harder. Currently, Charlotte has one of the lowest housing inventories in the United States. RE/MAX reported the city only has about a 15-day supply of available housing. Charlotte ties with Raleigh, Denver, and Seattle for second on the list. With a low supply and heavy demand, builders are feeling the pressure to keep up. Read the full story here.
Charlotte Has One of the Lowest Housing Inventories Nationwide was originally published on 1053rnb.com