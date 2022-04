Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Early voting begins April 28 and runs through May 14. There are 16 voting sites in Mecklenburg County, and at sites in neighboring counties. During the early voting period, you can vote at any one of them. Hours in Mecklenburg County are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays. Eligible voters may register and vote at the same time.

To find your polling place, visit mecknc.gov/BOE under the “Polling Locations” tab.