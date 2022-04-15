Charlotte
HomeCharlotteCommunity

Strategic Partnership helps Charlotte residents become digitally literate

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Natali Betancur

Source: Natali Betancur / Natali Betancur

To function in today’s society, it’s critically important to both have access to technology – especially a computer, and be capable of navigating the terrain of the digital world. It doesn’t matter the field or career path, the digital age in some shape or form touches every part of our lives.  The partnership between the Charlotte Rescue Mission and Center of Digtial Equity, Queens University of Charlotte is helping the people they serve achieve digital literacy through a raft of a courses. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Sarah Ann Schultz, Communications and Marketing Manager of the Charlotte Rescue Mission and Natali Betancur, Deputy Director of the Center for Digital Equity Queens University of Charlotte.

 

Center for Digital Equity , Charlotte Rescue Mission , Charlotte Works , Community Voices with Ron Holland , Natali Betancur , Ron Holland , Sarah Ann Schultz

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest
27 items

Photos Of Protests Demanding Justice For Patrick Lyoya

 3 hours ago
04.15.22

Desperate To Win, Brian Kemp Approves Permitless Carry

 3 days ago
04.12.22
Photos
Close