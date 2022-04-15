Strategic Partnership helps Charlotte residents become digitally literate

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

To function in today’s society, it’s critically important to both have access to technology – especially a computer, and be capable of navigating the terrain of the digital world. It doesn’t matter the field or career path, the digital age in some shape or form touches every part of our lives. The partnership between the Charlotte Rescue Mission and Center of Digtial Equity, Queens University of Charlotte is helping the people they serve achieve digital literacy through a raft of a courses. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland delved into this issue with Sarah Ann Schultz, Communications and Marketing Manager of the Charlotte Rescue Mission and Natali Betancur, Deputy Director of the Center for Digital Equity Queens University of Charlotte.

