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What Are The 2026 Hurricane Names? The Complete List

Brace yourself for the 2026 hurricane season as we unveil the complete list of names that will grace the storms to come.

Published on August 26, 2026
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The Names For Hurricane Season, Hurricane Season 2026, Hurricane Season
Source: FrankRamspott / Getty

The 2026 Hurricane Season has officially begun and this year, there are 21 names chosen for each spinning storm that touches down on land. So, what are the names for Hurricane Season this year, you ask? 

The names for Hurricane Season 2026 revealed.

According to the National Hurricane Center and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, the Atlantic hurricane names for this year are:

Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Leah, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.

A hurricane is a specific, powerful type of storm with sustained winds of 74 miles per hour or higher. Since 1953, Atlantic tropical hurricanes have received their names from lists originated by the National Hurricane Center. The agency has already picked out names for the next five years. So, we bet you’re wondering which name will be the next to debut for the 2026 Hurricane Season? Here’s what we know.

Read more on the next page.

Dolly is the next name to be used.

The Names For Hurricane Season, Hurricane Season 2026, Hurricane Season
Source: Flying Fyllis / Getty

Forecasters at WCAX are monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the Atlantic that could develop into the next hurricane within the coming days. If the system strengthens into a tropical storm or hurricane, it would receive the next available name on the list: Dolly.

The area being watched is located off the west coast of Africa in the far southern Atlantic. Its location is unusually close to the equator for tropical development, but forecasters believe conditions could become increasingly favorable. The tropical wave currently has a high chance of developing into a tropical storm or hurricane within the next two days. Even if development does not occur immediately, there remains a strong possibility that the system could organize during the next seven days.

If the system reaches tropical-storm strength, sustaining winds between 39 and 73 mph, it would be designated Tropical Storm Dolly. Should it continue to strengthen and reach sustained winds of at least 74 mph or greater, it could eventually become Hurricane Dolly.

At this point, it is much too early to determine whether Dolly would pose a threat to land, where it could travel, or how strong it might become. Forecasters will need to monitor the system closely as it develops. Historically, however, the Atlantic becomes much more active during late August and September, WCAX noted.

When did Hurricane Season begin? What should you expect?

As previously reported, the Atlantic hurricane season officially began on June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. NOAA forecasters have predicted a below-normal season this year, largely because of the expected strengthening of the El Niño weather pattern. NOAA’s forecast called for a 55% chance of a below-normal season, a 35% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of an above-normal season.

Forecasters expected between eight and 14 named storms this season. A named storm has sustained winds of at least 39 mph. Of those storms, approximately three to six were expected to become named hurricanes, reaching sustained winds of 74 mph or greater. NOAA also projected that one to three hurricanes could become major hurricanes, classified as Category 3, 4, or 5 storms with sustained winds of at least 111 mph.

NOAA reported a 70% confidence level in those seasonal projections.

In simple terms, forecasters expect this year’s Atlantic hurricane season to be less active than average. However, a below-normal forecast does not mean the season will be completely quiet. Even in a quieter season, a single storm can become dangerous and pose significant risks, which is why you should continue monitoring official forecasts throughout the remainder of hurricane season and stay prepared. 

SEE ALSO: 

20 Years Later: Katrina

Facts About Hurricane Katrina Everyone Should Know

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What Are The 2026 Hurricane Names? The Complete List was originally published on newsone.com

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