Baseball has returned! The Charlotte Knights are back with a lineup full of special events and theme nights. The season will open on the road in Norfolk, Va. Tickets can be purchased now for the home game against the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. Guests can find a list of upcoming events and purchase tickets online at CharlotteKnights.com. For more information, read the full story here.
Charlotte Knights Baseball is Back was originally published on 1053rnb.com
