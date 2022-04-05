Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Knights Baseball is Back

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

MiLB: MAY 17 Charlotte Knights at Toledo Mud Hens

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty


Baseball has returned! The Charlotte Knights are back with a lineup full of special events and theme nights. The season will open on the road in Norfolk, Va. Tickets can be purchased now for the home game against the Memphis Redbirds at Truist Field on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m. Guests can find a list of upcoming events and purchase tickets online at CharlotteKnights.com. For more information, read the full story here.

Charlotte Knights Baseball is Back  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

What Is Fair Housing Month And Why Is…

 12 hours ago
04.05.22

Black Man Leads Amazon's First US Union

 13 hours ago
04.05.22
Photos
Close