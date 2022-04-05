Gospel Winners At The Grammys – Plus Carolina Ties

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Gospel legend CeCe Winans was the big winner at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. Winans won three trophies including Best Gospel Album, Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song and Best Gospel Performance/Song for the song and the album, Believe For It. American Idol alum Carrie Underwood took home the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior.

And with Carolina ties, Charlotte’s Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music brought home the award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album for Old Church Basement. Maverick lead, Chandler Moore hails from the Carolinas, having grown up in Charleston and lived in Charlotte. Moore’s father, Bishop Brian Moore pastors Life Center Ministries with churches in both cities. The multi-platinum super group Maverick, was even highlighted in a rooftop performance during the award show.

