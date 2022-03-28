Smack Down at The Oscars

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Viewers of The Oscars last night were stunned when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on stage after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Rock joked about Smith’s wife’s shaved head, saying he couldn’t wait for her to star in GI Jane 2. Pinkett-Smith was diagnosed with alopecia in 2018, and has been open about how difficult it has been for her. Smith first seemed to laugh at the joke and then moments later disrupted Rock, walking up on stage and smacking him. Rock was clearly stunned and once he returned to his seat, Smith shouted back at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth.”

Later, Smith was awarded the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. At that time he apologized to the Academy and to his peers, but not Rock; tearing up about protecting his family, saying, “love will make you do crazy things.” No matter how you feel about his actions, I think all can agree that it overshadowed both his win and the rest of the night.

