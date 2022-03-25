Homegoing Service for Evangelist Tarrain Lashun Pace

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The family announced that a celebration of life will be held for Evangelist Tarrain LaShun Pace on Saturday, April 2nd 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Word of Faith Worship Cathedral (212 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168). The service is open to the public. The family has also requested that everyone wear pink.

Pace died on Monday, March 21st. The family said that the Stellar Award winner had been on dialysis for five years and was waiting on a new kidney. Pace passed away due to organ failure. Known as one of the premiere sopranos in the gospel music industry, Pace had a successful solo career and sang with her siblings, The Anointed Pace Sisters. Some of her popular songs include ‘I Know I Been Changed’, ‘Act Like you Know’ featuring Karen Clark Sheard and her Christmas version of ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain.’ She co-starred in Steve Martin’s film, Leap of Faith, in 1992. In 2003, Evangelist Pace wrote her memoir, For My Good But For His Glory. And in 2007, she was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame.

You can send flowers and condolences in memory of Pace or leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page. Gus Thornhill Funeral Home, East Point, GA, is serving the family.

Also On Praise 100.9: