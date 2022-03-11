Carowinds Reopens Saturday for the 2022 Season

CLOSE
We know it’s almost springtime when the amusement parks start opening. The multi-state theme park, Carowinds, reopens this Saturday, March 12. The park will feature new events and new menu items. The park has also hired hundreds of new workers to make the experience smoother for guests. Reservations are not required this year. Tickets and seasonal passes can be purchased on the Carowinds website. Read the full story here.
