Mecklenburg County Bar to help Increase Diversity in the Legal Profession

The Need for greater diversity in the legal profession is reflected in the statistics. With 5% of this nation’s attorneys are black, and 80% heads of law firms are over 91% white, increasing diversity in the legal profession is not only imperative, it’s an urgent matter – especially where equity in system of justice is concerned. The Mecklenburg County Bar has made increasing diversity in the legal profession one of its top priorities. The Bar’s upcoming Increasing Diversity in the Legal Profession Virtual Conference will provide an opportunity for aspiring lawyers to fulfill their dreams in the legal field. In COMMUNITY VOICES host, Ron Holland delves into this issue with District Court Judge, Rickeye McKoy-Mitchell and Pipeline Chair, Emon Northe, an Attorney at the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy.

