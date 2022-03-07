Coach K Loses Last Game; Wins Overall

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Coach Mike Krzyzewski ended his final home game at Duke after 42 years by losing to North Carolina 94-81. Merciless UNC fans reveled in the win, but Coach K’s career wins still speak loudly. With 15 ACC Championships, 5 NCAA Championships, and 3 Team USA gold medals, he ends with 1,170-361 victories – or a remarkable 76% win rate. Still, the 4th-ranked Duke Blue Devils were toppled at home by in-state rival, unranked UNC. Nearly 100 of Coach K’s former players attended his last game, with tickets to the game garnering Super Bowl-level prices (some resale tix selling over $5,000).

