Amazon employees will soon be eligible to attend UNC Charlotte at no cost! The company announced it will spend $1.2 billion to help educate thousands of employees by 2025. Hourly employees will be able to access any of UNC Charlotte’s 170 bachelor’s degree programs with their tuition paid in full through the Career Choice program. Students transferring to UNC Charlotte from Amazon’s community college partners and former UNC Charlotte students who have not completed a degree will also be able to receive Amazon’s employee tuition benefit. Read the full story here.

Amazon Program Will Allow Employees to Attend UNC Charlotte for Free was originally published on 1053rnb.com

