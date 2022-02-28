Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

UNC Charlotte Will Make Masks Optional in the Classroom

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Large group of college students listening to their professor on a class.

Source: skynesher / Getty


UNC Charlotte says that masks will be optional inside the classroom starting March 7. On Feb. 25, The UNC System issued guidance that all campuses within the system make face masks optional in indoor settings effective March 7. Masks will no longer be required in classrooms or other academic spaces. Those who are unvaccinated or at high risk are encouraged to continue wearing masks. Read the full story here.

UNC Charlotte Will Make Masks Optional in the Classroom  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Black Futures Lab Launches ‘Black Census Project 2022’…

 3 hours ago
02.28.22

Estée Lauder Executive Forced Out Of Company After…

 11 hours ago
02.28.22
Photos
Close