UNC Charlotte Will Make Masks Optional in the Classroom

UNC Charlotte says that masks will be optional inside the classroom starting March 7. On Feb. 25, The UNC System issued guidance that all campuses within the system make face masks optional in indoor settings effective March 7. Masks will no longer be required in classrooms or other academic spaces. Those who are unvaccinated or at high risk are encouraged to continue wearing masks. Read the full story here.
