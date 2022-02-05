Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Serenades Healthcare Workers

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Healthcare workers at three Atrium hospitals received some TLC last night. Some members of The Charlotte Symphony performed at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Pineville and Atrium University City to thank workers for their tireless efforts to serve others during the pandemic. Last night’s tribute continues the tradition of the community honoring healthcare workers for their service during the pandemic.

Healthcare workers have been on the frontlines risking their lives, working long hours and serving our community while dealing with COVID, a disease that has disrupted every aspect of our lives for more than two years. According to Atrium Health’s latest update, “unvaccinated adults between the ages of 50-64 had hospitalization rates 45 times higher than fully vaccinated individuals that had also received a booster/ additional dose. Unvaccinated adults, ages 65 and older had hospitalization rates 51 times higher than fully vaccinated individuals who had also received a booster/additional dose.”

Atrium Health is also recruiting Community Vaccine Ambassadors, which provides training and tools to engage your network and encourage them to get vaccinated.

