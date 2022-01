Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nearly a week after the Biden administration announced it will distribute 400 million free N95 masks to the public, the face coverings are starting to arrive at retail locations. Each person is allowed up to 3 free masks as long as supplies last. The first stores are expected to begin offering masks on Friday, Jan. 28 and will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks following. A full list of participating retailers is available here.

Also On Praise 100.9: