3 Charlotte Street Names Tied to Slavery and Confederacy Have Been Renamed

Although it may seem long overdue, three Charlotte streets have finally received new names after years of being tied to slavery or the Confederacy. The citywide effort called the Legacy Commission was launched back in 2020. In the last year, the city of Charlotte has renamed nine streets with names tied to white supremacists, Confederate leaders, or slave owners. Aycock Lane in south Charlotte is now Wall Street, Jackson Avenue in Plaza Midwood is now Cross Trail Drive and Zebulon Ave. in west Charlotte is now Yellowstone Drive. Read the full story here.

