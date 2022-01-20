Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Mobile Library Brings Books to Charlotte Communities with Limited Access

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Portrait of a bookseller giving books to customer in a shelf

Source: FG Trade / Getty

We know about the ice cream truck but what about the library truck? That’s right! The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library now has wheels. The library started a mobile library service to serve communities with limited access to libraries. The “MoLi” is a 33-foot-long mobile truck filled with books, magazines, CDs, and DVDs to be checked out. The mobile library will stop at daycares, rec centers, and neighborhoods. The library’s route schedule will be posted on its calendar. Read the full story here.

Mobile Library Brings Books to Charlotte Communities with Limited Access  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

The Legacy Of Al Sharpton: Why Do Conservatives…

 8 hours ago
08.29.15

Students Demand Biden Keep Campaign Promise To Cancel…

 13 hours ago
02.10.15
Photos
Close