CLOSE
With new COVID-19 variants becoming more contagious, it may be time to toss that cloth mask out for a medical-grade one. Starting next week, the Biden Administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost. Masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers. Distrubtion will start late next week. Spread the news to family, friends, and love ones. Read the full story here.
Receive Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: