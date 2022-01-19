Charlotte
Receive Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week

In this photo illustration, N95 face masks are seen on...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


With new COVID-19 variants becoming more contagious, it may be time to toss that cloth mask out for a medical-grade one. Starting next week, the Biden Administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available to Americans at no cost. Masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers. Distrubtion will start late next week. Spread the news to family, friends, and love ones. Read the full story here. 

