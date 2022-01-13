Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

Charlotte Preparing for Snow this Weekend

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Bare Tree in Snow Scene Landscape

Source: Dan Reynolds Photography / Getty


Unless your weekend plans involved icy roads, cold temperatures and a little bit of snow, they may look different. A winter storm is expected to sweep through the region this weekend. Meteorologists tracking the storm are predicting light snow to start falling shortly after midnight Saturday night into Sunday. The snow is expected to pick up Sunday morning before turning into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, & snow. Click here to read the full story.

Charlotte Preparing for Snow this Weekend  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9:
Stellar Awards 2017 Red Carpet Photos
39 photos
Videos
Latest

Whole Foods Doubles Down On Banning Employees From…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70

Once Again A White High School Student Gets…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close