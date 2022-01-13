CLOSE
Unless your weekend plans involved icy roads, cold temperatures and a little bit of snow, they may look different. A winter storm is expected to sweep through the region this weekend. Meteorologists tracking the storm are predicting light snow to start falling shortly after midnight Saturday night into Sunday. The snow is expected to pick up Sunday morning before turning into a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, & snow. Click here to read the full story.
Charlotte Preparing for Snow this Weekend was originally published on 1053rnb.com
Also On Praise 100.9: