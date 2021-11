Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the CDC announced it’s final clearance of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11 years old, Mecklenburg County Public Health leaders announced that they have received it’s first ship of the vaccine on Tuesday. The shipment contained 13,500 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Click here to get more information.

Mecklenburg Co. Receives First Shipment of Vaccines for 5-11 Year Olds! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

