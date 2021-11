Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Are you ready to book your next flight, but the massive flight cancelations have you second guessing if booking right now is a good idea. Well, what if we told you that you could get your money back if your flight gets cancelled. Would that make you feel better? We have some things you need to know before booking your next flight. Click here to get all the details.

What You Should Know Before Booking Your Next Flight! was originally published on 1053rnb.com

Also On Praise 100.9: