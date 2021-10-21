Donald Lawrence Inducted To NC Music Hall of Fame

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame will hold inductions for its 2020 and 2021 classes on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The full list of the honorees includes six nationally known and award-winning legends from North Carolina: The Briarhoppers, Jermaine Dupri, Michael T Mauldin, Charles Whitfield, the Squirrel Nut Zippers, Tony Rice, Robert Moog and gospel’s own Donald Lawrence. In addition, the Hall has also selected two past inductees who will be honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Tony Brown and Roberta Flack will be recognized for their lifetime of achievements in the music industry and their massive contributions to American music over several decades.

Lawrence, a native of Gastonia is a Grammy Award winning gospel music songwriter, record producer, vocal coach, recording artist and visionary who has won multiple Stellar Awards. Donald is perhaps best known as musical director of the world renowned Tri-City Singers, an aggregation made up of singers from Spartanburg, SC, Gastonia, NC, and Charlotte, NC. He has served as vocal coach to En Vogue, was the musical director for Stephanie Mills, songwriter for The Clark Sisters, and collaborator with a host of artists including Peabo Bryson, Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard, Donnie McClurkin, and Mary J. Blige.

The honors will be commemorated in a live event which will take place at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC.

